DES MOINES – Des Moines Public Schools’ Marine Biology Program on Central Campus uses a full saltwater aquarium to teach students. The program is headed by Dr. Gregory Barord, a marine biologist who recently discovered a new species.

“Our research team looked at different populations of this animal called the nautilus and we discovered what we thought was one species was actually three species, and for me, I try to bring that real-life science into this classroom,” Dr. Barord said.

Dr. Barord said that the students in the marine biology program do more than just observe. They actively participate in caring for the aquarium and fish.

“Students aren’t just reading about science in a book,” Dr. Barord said, “They’re actually seeing a scientist do the work and they’re participating with it.”

The marine biology lab features more than 130 saltwater tanks and 150-200 species of fish. Dr. Barord said that he is able to share his discovery with students and hopefully inspire them to pursue a career in marine biology.

“When you talk about it with students and they just see how exciting it is and they want to be a part of it and then they want to go be a marine biologist and study things. It’s cool just that circle of science and how it works,” Dr. Barord said.

Central Campus’ Marine Biology program has been around for more than a decade. Dr. Barord joined nine years ago and has already had students enter the field after taking his class.

“One of my first students my first year just got his PhD, which is cool to see. And we have students that go into work in zoos and aquariums and all different aspects of the marine field,” Dr. Barord said.

The Marine Biology lab is currently working on raising octopi and preparing a tank to hold the new species of nautilus that Dr. Barord discovered.