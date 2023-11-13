DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools are calling attention to the needs of hundreds of students and families throughout their district who are experiencing housing insecurity.

School officials said more than 700 students in the district are currently experiencing homelessness. This week is officially recognized as Homeless Awareness Week by the district.

If you would like to help support families facing homelessness, schools are accepting donations for hygiene supplies, gas gift cards, and more. You can drop-off items at your local DMPS location or the Kurtz Opportunity Center at 1000 Porter Avenue.

Des Moines Mutual Aid has also begun its winter preparedness for those without a home.

The Winter Survival Fund is currently seeking donors to provide propane and other cold weather essentials to the homeless. For the 2023-2024 fund, they are looking to raise $38,000 to help provide propane refills, new heaters, batteries, water, and supplies for community members in need.

Donations to the Des Moines Mutual Fund can be made via Venmo @desmoines_mutualaid or PayPal.