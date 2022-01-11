DMPS drive-thru COVID testing now appointment only due to high demand

DES MOINES, Iowa — People seeking a COVID-19 test at one of Des Moines Public Schools’ drive-thru testing sites will now be required to register for an appointment ahead of time.

Des Moines Public Schools’ two testing sites are no longer accepting walk-up appointments. The district said the change to an appointment-only model is meant to better accommodate the high demand for COVID-19 tests right now, which has led to long lines of vehicles outside the testing sites.

COVID-19 tests will now only be given to people who have pre-registered online and have secured an appointment. When people arrive at the sites, they should have a QR code on their phone or printed out with their appointment time. The testing sites are still open to anyone in the community.

Des Moines Public Schools’ two drive-thru testing sites are located at Kurtz Opportunity Center at 1000 Porter Avenue (parking lot north of the baseball field) and Hoover High School at 4915 Madison Avenue (parking lot north of Northwest Public Swimming Pool).

The testing sites offer both rapid antigen testing (1-hour turnaround time) and PCR testing (24-48-hour turnaround time). To schedule a COVID-19 test at either of the two testing sites, click here.

Due to the long lines right now, district officials are asking people going to the Kurtz testing site to enter from the west on Porter Avenue to help ease congestion.

The testing site at Hoover High School will be able to serve 450 people a day. The Kurtz Opportunity Center testing site will serve 300 people a day.

The testing sites are open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.