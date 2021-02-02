DMPS Announces First COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for Staff

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Public School District will hold the first of what it hopes will be multiple pop-up clinics to vaccinate teachers and staff against COVID-19.

The school district and MercyOne will host a clinic at Central Campus on Saturday, February 6th. The district says 500 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The district has 5,000 employees, so this first clinic would only cover 10% of the staff. The district estimates that at least 150 staff members have already been vaccinated after making arrangements on their own. District employees will be given further instruction on how to sign up for an appointment and other options available to staff.

In a message sent to staff on Tuesday, District Health Services Supervisor Diane Gladson writes that the district will continue to do all it can, depending on vaccine supply: “we fully expect that additional vaccine clinics will be offered to DMPS employees in the days ahead. Clinics are dependent upon the availability of the vaccine supply. Information about additional clinics will be shared once we have confirmed details.”

Iowa teachers became eligible for the vaccine on Monday when the Governor’s office opened up availability to those in ‘Phase 1B’. Teachers statewide have reported issues being able to find available vaccination appointments. Last week Governor Reynolds signed a bill that requires all districts to offer in-person instruction five days per week beginning February 15th. The bill mandating full-time in-person instruction did not provide any guidance or assistance to school districts to assist with vaccinating staff before February 15th.