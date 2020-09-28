DMPL Reopens Doors for Express Services Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Library (DMPL) is opening back up for the first time since the pandemic began, but only at a limited capacity.

The central location is starting its DMPL Express Monday. It’s the newest phase of its reopening plan, opening up its doors to the public for the first time since mid-March.

Starting at noon Monday, customers can browse shelves once again, but you’re asked to get in and get out. Guests will be limited to just 30 minutes inside the library each visit. There’s also a limited number of people allowed into the buildings and masks are required for anyone over the age of 2.

These in-person services, including browsing shelves, pick up holds, sign up for and renew a library card, and more, is available Monday- Saturday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Public computers will no longer require an appointment. Now printing, faxing, and copying services will be available during normal business hours. Those are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Computer sessions are also limited in time, for 45 minutes.

“This is an important time of year because schools are back to school, in one shape or another, and students need support. They need access to information, access to the internet, and that’s what librarians are here for. As we rebuild our community, people, our community members need support. They need to find jobs. They need to be able to create a resume and fill out a job application. That’s what the library has always been here for and that’s what we need to provide again,” DMPL Director Sue Woodley said.

Meeting and study rooms will remain closed. As for the five other DMPL locations, they will begin these express services on October 13th.

For more information on DMPL express click here.