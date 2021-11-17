DMPD: Woman beaten and burned in violent assault, suspect still on the loose

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is responsible for the violent assault of a woman on Des Moines’ southside over the weekend.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, one charge of attempted murder and two counts of willful injury have been approved against 25-year-old Ricardo Jeremiah Carroll.

Police say the investigation into the attack began on November 13th, when the victim was punched, kicked, choked, and burned repeatedly by Carroll over the course of several hours. The victim is still hospitalized but is expected to survive the injuries.

Carroll is described as 5’6”, about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Carroll’s location call 911.