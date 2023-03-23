DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department welcomed a new member to their team, K9 Sunshine, on National Puppy Day.

Sunshine is an ATF certified explosives detection K9, which means she’s trained to detect explosives and residue and post-blast evidence from explosives. She’s also trained to detect ammunition and firearms.

Sunshine joins K9 Massey on the DMPD bomb squad and operates out of the Des Moines International Airport. Des Moines Police said Sunshine will also be frequently assigned to search for potential explosives and/or firearms at large public events.