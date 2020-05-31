DMPD: Violence is Drowning Out the Voices of Peaceful Protesters

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has issued a statement following the chaotic protests that took place in the city Saturday night.

The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality. It resulted in damage to many businesses in the Court Avenue District and close to 50 arrests.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the mayhem that occurred has the potential to drown out the voices of peaceful protesters.

“Our City is proud to share its streets with the thousands of people who peacefully brought their

heads, hearts, and voices together to endeavor for equality, unity, and justice. Many came from

our diverse neighborhoods. Some traveled a great distance. All brought compassion, empathy,

and a determination to make not just Des Moines, but our world, a better place,” said Parizek. “A small group tried to steal that. A small group with an agenda of destroying not only property, but

progress.”

Saturday night’s demonstrations began peacefully at the Des Moines Police Department. Around 300 protesters gathered outside the police department around 7 p.m. The group began marching through the streets of downtown and the East Village.

The protesters eventually collected outside the Polk County Courthouse at 500 Cherry Street. Police say protesters began to throw rocks and bricks at the building.

According to police, they told the group to disperse, but they refused police orders and began throwing rocks and other items at officers. As a result, police deployed tear gas around 9:50 p.m.

Protesters then moved to the Iowa State Capitol where they clashed with police on the steps of the statehouse. Law enforcement in riot gear eventually used tear gas to disperse the protesters from the Iowa State Capitol around 11:40 p.m.

Protesters then moved to the Court Avenue District. WHO 13 crews witnessed protesters throw rocks and bottles at officers. Police again used tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protesters, but they remained in the area.

Tom Zmolek, the president of the Court Avenue District Association, said 90% of the businesses in the district sustained some sort of damage during the protests.

Police said protesters broke windows, overturned trash cans, spray painted businesses and broke into a grocery store in the Court Avenue area.

Police made 47 arrests by the end of the night. Charges ranged from rioting, failure to disperse and second-degree criminal mischief. Police say two handguns were also recovered.