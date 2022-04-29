DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines teen who died following a hit-and-run crash on Des Moines’ east side Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. University Avenue. When police arrived they found that 14-year-old Ema Cardenas had been hit by a vehicle. Her injuries were initially reported as critical and the Des Moines Police Department says Cardenas died Thursday night in the hospital.

Witnesses told police the vehicle that hit the teen was a tan-colored SUV. Friday morning, police announced they had located and impounded the vehicle that hit Cardenas.

No information about a possible driver in the accident has been released. The investigation into the incident continues.

The Des Moines School District said Friday that Cardenas was a freshman at East High School. The district has counseling teams at East High School and Hiatt Middle School, where Cardenas formerly attended, to help deal with the grief of students and staff.