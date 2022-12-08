DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police said a truck theft led to a car accident and shooting on Hickman Road Thursday.

According to the Des Moines Police, three people, who knew about the truck theft, found the stolen truck near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Hickman Road. Those individuals then followed the truck in multiple vehicles westbound on Hickman Road.

The driver of the stolen truck allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road, and crashed into an on-coming Dodge Journey that had the right-of-way.

After the collision, the adult male driver of the stolen truck and one of the individuals that had been following the driver got into an altercation. That altercation resulted in the driver being shot by the individual who confronted him, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. The victim’s name has not been released.

Des Moines Police said that no arrests have been made yet and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.