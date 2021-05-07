DMPD: Suspect in Crash That Killed Two Motorcyclists Turns Himself In, Facing Vehicular Homicide Charges

DES MOINES, Iowa – The man police say was driving a speeding vehicle that crashed into three motorcyclists in Des Moines Tuesday night, killing two of them, has turned himself in and has been booked into the Polk County Jail.

The Des Moines Police Department issued a news release Friday morning saying Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning. He is now charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Serious Injury by Vehicle, Leaving the Secne of an Accident and Driving While License Suspended/Denied.

Police say Herron was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz northbound on E. 14th Tuesday night when he hit two motorcycles that were turning on to Washington Ave. from southbound E. 14th. Witnesses told police it appeared the car was speeding.

Herron and two passengers in the car ran from the scene, according to witnesses.

Killed in the crash were 51-year-old Jerry Coles and his passenger 47-year-old Kristy Hyde. Stacey Coles-Behle, 46, was on another motorcycle and suffered serious injuries in the collision.