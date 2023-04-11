DES MOINES, Iowa – An early-morning chase Tuesday landed a Des Moines man in jail after police said he stole a trailer from a Honda dealership and tried to flee officers.

Brandon Craig-Malloy

Brandon Craig-Malloy, 29, is facing multiple charges in the incident including eluding, two counts of second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of parole. He’s being held in the Polk County Jail.

The chase began around 5:00 a.m. when officers tried to stop an SUV driven by Craig-Malloy in the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police said he had hooked up a trailer from Garvis Honda to the SUV and stole it.

Craig-Malloy refused to stop for officers and continued on until reaching Wayne Street and Easton Boulevard, where the chase ended, and he took off on foot. He was caught about a block away.

The SUV Craig-Malloy was driving turned out to be stolen too.

Sgt. Parizek said Craig-Malloy was a suspect in a chase with the West Des Moines Police Department that happened Monday. He was also being interviewed con connection with other ongoing investigations.