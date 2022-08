DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting victim who walked into Broadlawns Hospital at around 6:16 p.m. The condition and the name of the victim has not been released.

Officers have found the possible scene of the shooting at an apartment complex on 12th Street and Forest Avenue.

No arrests have been made in this incident.