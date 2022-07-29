DES MOINES, IOWA — A Senior Officer with the Des Moines Police Department has resigned from the force as he is reportedly being investigated for conduct unbecoming an officer. Senior Officer Rodney Briggs resigned from the police department on July 27th, the department confirms. A complaint had been filed against Briggs alleging conduct unbecoming an officer and was being investigated at the time of his resignation. Details of that complaint are not being released.

Briggs was previously investigated for alleged misconduct in 2021 as well. Briggs was accused of using his role as a police officer to interfere into an investigation into his girlfriend in Pleasant Hill. Polk County Attorney John Sarcone’s office declined to pursue charges. Briggs was on paid leave for months while his conduct was investigated.

Briggs was hired by the DMPD in January 2017. He formerly served on the Ames School Board.