DMPD seeking woman in connection with downtown bank robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are seeking a woman in connection to a Monday morning bank robbery in downtown Des Moines.

It happened around 10:00 a.m. at the US Bank branch at 520 Walnut Street, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department. Officers responded after a robbery alarm was triggered.

Police say a female suspect entered the bank and gave a note announcing the robbery to an employee. After receiving the cash, the suspect fled. No weapon was mentioned or displayed during the robbery and no one was injured.

Images from surveillance video in the bank have been released, showing a white female adult, about 5’5”, and 160 pounds. She has brown/auburn-colored hair and was wearing a black-colored t-shirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes, and carrying a blue bag.

If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect you can contact police at 515-237-1473 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.