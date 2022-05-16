DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are looking for a stolen truck owned by the city of Des Moines that was allegedly used to steal a trailer full of equipment for the Des Moines Farmers Market.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the DMPD says a white 2012 F-250 truck belonging to Des Moines Parks and Recreation was stolen on May 11th. The truck was taken from the 1200 block of Thomas Beck Road in Des Moines. Two days later the truck was used to steal a trailer in the 500 block of Cherry Street. That trailer was filled with equipment belonging to the Des Moines Farmers Market.

Des Moines Police have released surveillance photos of the truck and trailer, along with the truck’s license plate number and city fleet number. Anyone with information about the missing truck and trailer are asked to call DMPD Det. Becirovic at 515-237-1495 or leave anonymous tips through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.