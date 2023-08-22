DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect who they believe is connected to a shooting that injured two people earlier this month in the Capitol East neighborhood.

On August 6 at around 4:15 a.m. an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds walked into the QuickTrip on East Grand Ave. looking for help, police said. Medics arrived a short time later and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Only several minutes later police were made aware of another shooting victim at a residence in the 2800 block of Garfield Avenue. The adult female victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

According to police, Trezjuan Marquise Calloway, 20, unlawfully entered the residence on Garfield Ave. and shot the two victims in a domestic-related incident.

Calloway is wanted on the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Reckless Use Of A Firearm Causing Serious Injury

Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon

Going Armed With Intent

Burglary – 1st Degree

Calloway is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 155 lbs. He has tattoos on his neck and right arm. Anyone with information regarding Calloway’s whereabouts is asked to contact Des Moines Police at (515)283-4811 or lpharden@dmgov.org. Tips can also be submitted through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa online.