DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is searching for a rollerblader who allegedly assaulted a security officer near the Lauridsen Amphitheater on Friday.

Photo of alleged suspect, courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

According to police, the rollerblader, an adult man, attempted to go through a parking lot that was closed while preparations were underway for a concert at the Lauridsen Amphitheater. The rollerblader was prevented from going through the lot and allegedly assaulted the security officer.

Anyone with information regarding the rollerblader’s identity and his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at (515)237-1468 or submit a tip through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa’s website.