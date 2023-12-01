UPDATE: Des Moines Police said Johnson has been located safe and is being reunited with his caretaker.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man.

Adrian Johnson was reported missing from his home in the 3800 block of SE 5th Street at around 1:48 p.m. Friday. Police said Johnson is autistic and functions at a cognitive level below his age. Johnson has left home in the past and was later found at a local fast food restaurant police said.

Johnson is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 152 lbs. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.