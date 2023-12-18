UPDATE: Des Moines Police said Goudelock has been found safe and is being reunited with family.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old.

Teagan “Jaiden” Goudelock was reported missing shortly before 7 p.m. Monday from the 3900 block of University Avenue. Police said Goudelock is believed to have left voluntarily and is endangered.

Goudelock was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue-colored jeans, and black boots. Goudelock is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 lbs.

Anyone who sees Goudelock is asked to call 911.