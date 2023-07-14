DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are searching for a man who has allegedly been impersonating a police officer to complete a theft.

According to police, the victim to the theft had recently purchased lumber from an online marketplace. On June 21, the suspect arrived at the victim’s home and told the victim that the lumber had been stolen. The suspect then told the victim to load the lumber into a truck, and then the suspect drove away.

Suspected person impersonating a police officer. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Tattoo on suspect’s arm. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the person’s identity is asked to contact Detective Escobar with the Des Moines Police Department at (515)237-1551. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at (515)223-1400 or online.

DMPD said if you are ever approached by a person identifying themselves as an officer, and you feel they are impersonating an officer, to call 911.