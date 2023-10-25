UPDATE: The Des Moines Police Department said late Wednesday night that Nina Williams and Jessica Williams have been located in Hammond, Indiana. Both are safe.

No other details were released.

The investigation into the incident continues.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating an abducted 14-year-old.

According to police, Nina Williams was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Creston Ave. Wednesday. Nina was last seen wearing a navy blue jogging suit.

Police said evidence indicates Nina was taken involuntarily by Jessica Rae Williams, 36, Nina’s non-custodial parent, and is at-risk in Jessica’s company. Police said they’re believed to be traveling in a clue 2016 Chevy Cruze with Iowa plates NSG 589.

Nina is disabled and has special care needs. She is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 262 lbs. Jessica is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 lbs.

An AMBER Alert has been issued. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.