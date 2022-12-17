DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has identified the second vehicle involved in the deadly Fleur Drive crash and is requesting the public’s help locating it.

Investigators state the vehicle allegedly involved in the street race from Tuesday night was a 2021 BMW X7. The BMW, pictured below, has Illinois plate number 10173.

Suspect vehicle in Fleur Drive crash investigation. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Suspect vehicle plate number in Fleur Drive crash investigation. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

One person has been arrested in connection to the crash. Robert Miller III, 35, faces multiple charges including homicide by vehicle – reckless driving and homicide by vehicle – drag racing. Investigators said Miller and another driver were allegedly street racing at speeds over 100 mph at times. Miller allegedly lost control of his vehicle and struck two vehicles head-on. An adult female and two children were injured and 4-year-old Marcos Faguada passed away as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the vehicle is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at (515)323-8382 or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at (515)223-1400. Tips can be submitted anonymously and reward funds are available.