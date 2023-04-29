DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 48-year-old woman.

Joann Stone of Des Moines was last seen at a medical facility in the 1600 block of 60th Street in West Des Moines early Friday morning. According to police, Stone left the medical facility before receiving necessary treatment.

Police said her essential items and her vehicle were located at her home in Des Moines.

Stone is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. Anyone who sees Stone or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.