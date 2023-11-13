DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old man.

Melvin Carr was reported missing at around 8 p.m. on Monday. He was last seen near 13th Street and University Avenue wearing a Minnesota Vikings hat, a blue vest over a light blue sweater, and dark-colored pants. He is driving a gray-colored Nissan Altima with license plates QL 299.

Police said Carr has memory issues that could impact him finding his way home.

Anyone with information about Carr’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.