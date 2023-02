DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Ndume Ebombo was reported missing at around 10 p.m. Saturday night. He was last seen in the neighborhood near Meredith Middle School.

Ebombo is approximately 5 feet tall, weighs about 120 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green-colored pants and a blue-colored shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Ebombo’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.