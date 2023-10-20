DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jayden Peterson was last seen on Friday at around 4 p.m. in the 3900 block of 36th Street. Police said Peterson voluntarily left on her bike, her destination is unknown, and she has not had any contact with her family.

Peterson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a maroon-colored hoodie, blue jeans, and black Nike slides.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.