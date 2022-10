UPDATE: Brujon has been located safe the Des Moines Police Department said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Brujon was last seen near his home in the 600 block of Broad Street. He is approximately 5 feet tall and was last seen wearing a white shirt. Brujon also has autism.

If you see, or believe you’ve seen Brujon, you are asked to call 911.