DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating a missing 70-year-old man.

Allan Bideaux walked away from a residential facility near 2nd Ave. and University Ave. on Saturday, the police said. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, black shoes, and a black ball cap. He is approximately 5 foot 1 inch and 104 lbs.

If you see Bideaux, you are asked to call 911.