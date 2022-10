DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

Miko Shangab was last seen in the area around 13th Street and Clark Street. Miko is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black-colored jacket with a green hooded sweatshirt underneath, and black pants with white stripes.

Anyone with information regarding Miko’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.