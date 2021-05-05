DMPD Releases Victims’ Names in Deadly Motorcycle Crash, Still Searching for Occupants of Car That Fled Scene

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the names of the motorcyclists involved in a deadly crash Tuesday night and say the people who fled from the other vehicle involved in the crash remain at large.

The Des Moines Police Department says 51-year-old Jerry Coles and 47-year-old Kristy Hyde, both of the Des Moines, were killed in the crash. A third motorcyclist, 46-year-old Stacey Coles-Behle was seriously injured in the incident and remains in serious condition in the hospital.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near E. 14th Street and Washington Avenue. Police say Coles and Hyde were on one motorcycle and Coles-Behle was on another motorcycle, both traveling south on E. 14th Street and turning eastbound onto Washington Avenue when they were struck by a Mercedes Benz car traveling northbound on E. 14th Street.

Witnesses told police the car appeared to be speeding at the time of the crash. After the collision with the motorcycles, the car crashed into a utility pole shearing it off at the ground.

Witnesses told police the occupants of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot after the crash. Those people are not in custody, police say.

No information about the identities of the possible suspects has been released by police.