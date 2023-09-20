DES MOINES, Iowa – The name of a man hit and killed on I-235 early Monday morning has been released by police and they’re asking for the public’s help in the investigation into the incident.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just north of Guthrie Avenue. The Des Moines Police Department said 27-year-old Derrius Robinson was struck by a vehicle, and despite lifesaving efforts from officers and medics from the Des Moines Fire Department, died from his injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation found no fault with the driver, but investigators still have many questions to answer in the case. They’re asking anyone who was driving in the area on I-235 around the time of the accident and may have seen someone walking along the road, to call the DMPD Traffic Unit at 515-323-8382.