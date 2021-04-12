DMPD Releases Name of Man Hit and Killed by Vehicle

Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Hubbell Avenue. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who died after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in the 4500 block of Hubbell Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly before 5:00 a.m. Thirty-three-year-old Des Moines resident Weston Bueford was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Des Moines Police, Bueford was in the traffic lane when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Hubbell.

Impairment of the driver, a 25-year-old Des Moines resident, has been ruled out as a potential contributing factor in the incident.

No charges have been filed.

Police are continuing their investigation.