DMPD releases more details after officer shoots woman armed with knife

DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials are releasing more information on an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown Des Moines Tuesday night.

While the Des Moines Police Department is not yet releasing the names of those involved, it does say the woman who was shot is a 35-year-old Des Moines resident and is currently in critical condition at Methodist Medical Center. The officer who shot her is a 34-year-old Senior Police Officer and has been with the department since 2013.

Police say the incident started with a 911 call around 6:25 p.m. reporting a woman with a knife was trying to stab the caller while he walked in the 1400 block of Walnut Street.

Just minutes after the call an officer arrived at Walnut and 13th Street, where the woman had continued to follow the caller. The woman, armed with a knife, then turned her attention to the officer.

Police say the woman ignored the officer’s directions and kept advancing on him forcing him to fire three to four rounds at her.

“I want to keep pointing back at that incident on MLK or the one on Grand, if we’ve got the opportunity and it’s an option for us to deescalate and negotiate with people you know we’ll take it, we’ll take that all day over an ending like this. But we understand there’s risks, its’ a dangerous job and sometimes we’re forced into positions where we have to do things like this,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation looks into the shooting.