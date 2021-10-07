DMPD release additional information about a woman shot by police Tuesday evening

DES MOINES, Iowa – On Wednesday, the Des Moines Police Department released new information about the police-involved shooting on 1400 block of Walnut street. Police say a 35-year-old woman from Des Moines is in critical condition at Methodist Medical Center after being shot by a Des Moines police officer.

Tuesday evening, police say an officer opened fire after the woman advanced towards the officer with a knife.

Police say the officer gave orders to the woman but she ignored and refused to put down the knife. Investigators say that is when the officer had little time to use a less-lethal means and shot the suspect.

“Given the circumstances that we know them to be at this time, it doesn’t appear that [there] was any other option for him to come out of that protecting himself or protecting other people in the area,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek, with the Des Moines Police Department.

Investigators say they have not been able to interview the woman because she is in the hospital; therefore, they are not aware of the woman’s mental health state.

“We can take a look at what happened. Talk to the witnesses, listen to the audio from the incident,” said Sgt. Parizek.

“You can draw some conclusions as to what was going on there. We prefer that we get a chance to talk to her before we make any determinations on what her motive truly was.”

Investigators say the officer involved has been a part of the force since 2013. The officer is currently on administrative leave. Police have not released the names of those involved.