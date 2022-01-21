DMPD: PIT maneuver doesn’t stop woman as she led police on overnight chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police said they used a PIT maneuver to stop a driver trying to get away from them early Friday morning only for her to drive off again.

The incident started in the 1100 block of E. Army Post Road around 12:30 a.m. when officers tried to pull over 37-year-old Candi Lamberti on a probation violation warrant for trafficking stolen weapons, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Lamberti refused to stop and a pursuit began. A PIT maneuver was used at SW 5th & Army Post which forced her to stop. During the stop, police say Lamberti took off again.

The chase finally ended in the 7000 block of Bloomfield Road where she stopped and surrendered to police.

Lamberti is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of eluding, interference with official acts, and the probation violation.