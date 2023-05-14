DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police officers saved a two-week-old infant from a hot, locked car on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the Primary Health Care Clinic in the 3500 block of E 29th Street and found a two-week-old infant inside of a locked car. According to DMPD, the infant appeared to be unresponsive, which prompted officers at the scene to break the car’s window.

After getting the infant out of the car, the officers took the baby inside of the clinic. According to DMPD, the infant’s parents were also present and, after the infant was looked over at the clinic, they took the baby to a hospital as a precaution.

Police said the infant was unharmed, but one officer received lacerations to his hand from breaking the window.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest temperature for that Thursday was 81 degrees.

More than 940 children have passed away from heatstroke over the past 25 years after being left or becoming trapped inside of a hot car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. So far this year there have been two children who have died from vehicular heatstroke.

The NHTSA provides several tips that parents and caregivers can follow to prevent hot car deaths, including placing a personal item like a purse in the back seat as a reminder to look before walking away, or writing a note and placing it somewhere you will look as a reminder that a child is in the backseat.

If you see a child alone in a locked car immediately call 911.