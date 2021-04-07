DMPD Stops Driver Going 101 MPH on I-235, Offers Reminder on Danger of Excessive Speed

DES MOINES, Iowa – A speedy trip through Des Moines early Wednesday morning could cost a driver their license after police clocked them going 101 miles per hour.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, an officer with the Des Moines Police Department’s Traffic Unit was able to pull over the speeding vehicle around 1:00 a.m. in the 900 block of westbound I-235.

The speed limit in the area is 55 miles per hour.

“At 100 mph, stopping distance is greater than the length of a football field, and that’s why excessive speed kills; you can’t stop in time to avoid a tragedy,” said Sgt. Parizek. “Fortunately, our Traffic Unit was able to intervene before a tragedy occurred.”

The driver, whose name has not been released, was ticketed for driving 25 miles or over the speed limit. They face a fine and court costs of $359.75 and if convicted could also lose their driver’s license.