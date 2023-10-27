DES MOINES, Iowa — A neglected puppy was dumped in an apartment parking lot on the city’s east side earlier this month and Des Moines Police are still searching for a suspect.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 officers responded to a report of a puppy that was “intentionally dumped” in an apartment parking lot near the 3500 block of East Douglas Avenue.

Police said the puppy showed signs of serious neglect. The puppy also didn’t have a collar and was not microchipped.

Puppy abandoned in parking lot. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Throughout the investigation police said they believe the occupants of the vehicle pictured below may have information about the abandoned puppy. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Lancaster, Chief Humane Officer at (515)865-6026 or JSLancaster@dmgov.org.