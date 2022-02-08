DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe robbed two Des Moines banks earlier this year.

The first robbery happened at the Metro Credit Union in the 100 block of University Avenue on January 26, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The second happened five days later at the Central Bank in the 3400 block of Ingersoll Avenue.

Police say no one was injured in either of the robberies but the suspect did indicate he had a weapon.

Images taken from surveillance cameras lead police to believe the same man was responsible for both robberies.

If you can identify the man or have any information about the robberies, call 515-237-1499. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.