DMPD: Man Shows Up at Hospital with Multiple Gunshot Wounds

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot multiple times early Friday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the victim, a 43-year-old male, arrived at Broadlawns around 2:30 a.m. He had been shot multiple times in the torso but is expected to survive.

The victim provided limited information about the shooting to detectives. A potential witness was found and questioned but police say they are not being very cooperative.

The crime scene has not yet been located.

The investigation into the shooting continues.