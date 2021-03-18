DMPD: Man Didn’t Resurface After Jumping Into Des Moines River Following Prospect Park Incident

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a brief pursuit ended in a possible drowning Wednesday night.

At around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Jefferson on a report of a possibly suicidal person. The investigation led them to Prospect Park.

Police say a man who had nothing to do with that investigation started antagonizing officers and acting erratically before taking off in a vehicle and speeding through the park.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says officers followed him until he got out of his car and then ran to the Des Moines River, where he jumped in. Police attempted to throw him a rope, but he went under and never resurfaced.

Police called in the Des Moines Fire Department’s wet team, but they couldn’t find the man and the search was suspended.

Police say drugs and alcohol were found inside the man’s car.

His name has not been released and the investigation continues.