DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail on several charges, including kidnapping after police said he assaulted and threatened his girlfriend with a knife over the weekend.

The arrest of Adrian Rincon, 52, is linked to an incident at a home in the 1100 block of 21st Street late Friday night. According to criminal complaints in the case during the assault, Rincon wrapped a sleeping bag around the head, mouth, and nose of the victim in an attempt to suffocate her. When she protested that she couldn’t breathe, he told her “I don’t care, no one will miss you.”

The complaint said Rincon also wrapped his bare hands around the victim’s neck and squeezed, leaving bruising. During the assault Rincon allegedly also burned the victim with a cigarette on her elbow because she refused to look up.

When the victim tried to escape, the complaint claims Rincon blocked her way and pulled out a switchblade knife — threatening to kill her if she left.

Police said Rincon and the victim lived together and had been in a romantic relationship for a month.

Rincon is charged with second-degree kidnapping, two counts of domestic abuse assault, and first-degree harassmant. He was arrested on the charges Sunday night.