DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department have arrested a second person for the homicide that occurred Sunday night.

Violet Marie Terry, 19, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery.

Investigators said Terry orchestrated a drug transaction with the victim via social media. Terry also exchanged multiple text messages with the first person arrested in this investigation, Darion Hermes, 21, that detailed the planned robbery, and lured the victim to the location of the planned robbery, according to investigators.

The Des Moines Police Department arrested and charged Hermes on Monday in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Charles Russian Lovelady.

Investigators said Hermes planned a robbery scheme with Terry and possessed the firearm that contained ammunition consistent with the shell casings that were recovered from the crime scene.

Hermes was charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Robbery, and Felon In Possession Of A Firearm.