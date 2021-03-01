DMPD Identifies Clive Man as Victim of City’s First Homicide of 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of the victim of Des Moines’ first homicide of 2021.

Police said 52-year-old Darrell Merriwether of Clive died early Saturday morning in the hospital after being shot late Friday night.

Officers were called to 1100 block of 19th Street around 11:20 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. When first responders arrived they found Merriwether suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to MercyOne, where he died from his injuries Saturday around 1:20 a.m.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses and follow up on investigative leads in the case.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Det. Jason Hays at 515-237-1552. Police say there are reward funds available for information that helps the progression of the case.