DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of the victim in Des Moines’ fifth homicide of 2022.

Fifty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Dwayne Gillom died from injuries received in a shooting in the 2400 block of Hickman Road Sunday night, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police say the suspect intentionally shot through an apartment door at the people inside.

Gillom and a 46-year-old woman were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Gillom died Monday morning.

The woman’s name and current condition have not been released.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not put out any identifying information about the possible suspect.