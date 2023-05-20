DES MOINES, Iowa — National Police Week wrapped up Saturday but before it ended Des Moines Police celebrated with the community. They hosted the annual “Fun with the Police” event outside the station on E. First Street.

There were plenty of family-friendly activities including bouncy houses, station tours, a chance to check out police cars and other vehicles, and a best-donut contest.

It was also a chance for people to get to know officers in a fun and stress-free environment.

“Building relationships is a big part of this event. We love our community. We’re honored to serve it, to have them come down here and just interact with our folks in just kind of that non-official way, build those relationships, build some friendships,” said Chief Dana Wingert.

National Police Week celebrates law enforcement officers and honors those who’ve died in the line of duty.

Wingert said while the week can be somber at times, “Fun with the Police” is a great way to end it.