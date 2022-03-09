DES MOINES, Iowa – A morning drive-by shooting on Des Moines’ south side has resulted in an arrest and an attempted murder charge.

The incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. when 20-year-old Rupesh Bhattarai was speeding in the 900 block of E. Diehl, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

A resident told police they yelled at Bhattarai to slow down and then Bhattarai shot at them. No one was hit by gunfire, but it did cause damage to a truck.

Police say witnesses saw Bhattarai’s vehicle in traffic and let officers know the direction of travel. Officers were able to stop the vehicle near SE 23rd and Park Ave. at 7:23 a.m. and Bhattarai was taken into custody. Police did recover a handgun.

Bhattarai is now charged with attempted murder, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say he will be booked into the Polk County Jail.