DES MOINES, Iowa — One person remains in critical condition following a crash that happened Saturday night.

At around 11 p.m. Saturday emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road. Two individuals were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Des Moines Police said on Sunday that a 24-year-old male remains hospitalized in critical condition. A 54-year-old male was treated at the hospital and was released last night.

Investigators with the Des Moines Traffic Unit will temporarily shut down the intersection Sunday afternoon to continue investigating the crash scene.

It is unknown at this time what led to the crash.