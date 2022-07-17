DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in an apartment early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a possible deceased person at around 7:17 a.m. at the Legacy Apartments complex in the 3600 block of Twana Avenue.

Officers and medics arrived to find the body of an adult male with obvious traumatic injuries. Law enforcement determined the circumstances at the scene were consistent with homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.